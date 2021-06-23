You can now share tweets to Instagram Stories on iOS – here’s how

Like a wise person once said, “the internet is made up of like six websites and all are full of screenshots from the other five.” Driving that point home, you can now share tweets directly to your Instagram Stories.

The Twitter feature has been highly requested for a while now, so it’s good to see that it is rolling out now. Please note that presently, it is only available for iOS.

Essentially, it works exactly as you’d expect. If you see something you want to share with your Instagram audience, you’ll be able to place a tweet as a sticker within Instagram Stories.

Previously, the only way to do this was to take a screenshot, but who has the energy for all of that? If you want to use the new feature, we’ll show you how.

How to share tweets to Instagram Stories

If you want to get in on the action, you can send tweets to Instagram Stories in just a couple of steps.

Find a tweet you want to share to Instagram Stories Press the Share icon Scroll to the bottom and find Instagram Stories You’ll be prompted that Twitter wants to open Instagram Craft your Instagram Story and post

And there you have it, that’s how you can share tweets to Instagram Stories. The feature is just now rolling out, so if you don’t have the ability yet, just check back throughout the day as the update might not have hit your phone yet.

