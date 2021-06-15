Twitter is testing an “unmention” feature so you aren’t constantly pinged with notifications

Twitter is constantly working on new upgrades and features for its platform. From the Twitter Blue subscription service to Twitter Spaces, the platform is constantly evolving. Now, the company has revealed that it is working on a new feature that will allow you to “unmention” yourself from someone’s tweet.

The biggest hang-up, at least for me, about social media is that sometimes you just don’t want to be bothered. Whether it’s a person you don’t like, a topic you want to avoid, or you just don’t feel like being social, there’s not much worse than getting tagged in something you don’t want to be tagged in.

That’s where Twitter’s new unmention feature comes in. A new post from Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi showcases the idea behind the new feature. In the tweet, you see the new option to unmention yourself in a tweet from your notifications.

Unmention yourself



I want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don't want to be involved in.



Just pick “Unmention yourself from this conversation” from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed. pic.twitter.com/nfHIyReE9f — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

As you can see, the proposed new feature would also let you unmention yourself from a specific tweet’s info menu. Clicking on the options menu would display the new unmention feature. From there, you’d just click “Unmention yourself from this conversation,” and you’ll be good to go.

This is an awesome new feature that Twitter is working on. There is still no word about when something like this could be coming to the platform. As of right now, this is still a concept.

The company is currently looking at user feedback to determine whether or not the feature is needed. Hopefully, we’ll see some iteration of this feature in the near future.

