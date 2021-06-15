Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters says ‘f*ck you’ to Zuckerberg after being offered money for their music

Facebook has become this all-powerful entity that seems to get just about everything it wants. However, we see some of the company’s limitations in a new report surrounding Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Waters told reporters that Mark Zuckerberg had approached him in regards to using one of Pink Floyd’s songs in an Instagram advertisement.

Waters said Facebook sent him an official offer “for a huge, huge amount of money.” Waters’ response? “Fuck You. No fuckin’ way.”

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

It is pretty obvious from this story that Roger Waters is not the biggest fan of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. His opinion on how Facebook would use the song shows just how Waters feels about the power that Facebook has in today’s world.

“They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room…”

Rogers then went on to further explain his disgust with the Facebook creator, commenting on FaceMash. FaceMash was Zuckerberg’s first creation that compared the looks of women at Harvard while he was schooling there.

“How did this little prick who started out as ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a four out of five,’ how did we give him any power?” he says. “And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

I’m right there with you wondering the same thing, Roger.

