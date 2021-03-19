Mark Zuckerberg now believes Apple’s upcoming privacy changes could be good for Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook have made it pretty clear that they don’t like Apple’s ongoing privacy changes, which puts tracking in the spotlight, while also offering anti-tracking tools to its users. Now, however, it seems Zuckerberg has realized that change is inevitable and has changed his opinion on the matter.

Talking on Clubhouse and as reported by CNBC, Zuckerberg is (apparently) optimistic about the changes, stating, “The reality is is that I’m confident that we’re gonna be able to manage through that situation well and we’ll be in a good position.”

Later in the Clubhouse call, Zuckerberg states, “It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms.”

This is a complete 180 from the company’s previous stance. Prior, Facebook and Zuckerberg spent a lot of time trying to convince users that data tracking was good. They also tried to position themselves as defenders of the “little guy,” by claiming Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 changes would make it harder for small businesses to run effective advertising campaigns.

But according to multiple sources, including Wired, that simply isn’t true. Could it make things slightly more difficult for some businesses? Sure, but these changes will hurt Facebook the most, with Gizmodo noting that nearly 98% of its revenue stream comes from targeted ads.

Will Facebook care in the long run? Probably not, as it wants to read our minds in the future anyways.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: