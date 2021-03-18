Facebook shows off mind-reading tech as if it doesn’t already know everything about you

Facebook seems to be embracing its role as the world’s internet villain. According to a new report from CNBC, the company recently showed off its mind-reading technology that is currently in the works. This is some type of wrist device that is capable of reading signals from users to perform a specific action in a virtual or augmented reality setting.

The company displayed this prototype technology in a virtual call with media members. They showed off the new wrist device by using a Darth Vader “force” technique to pick up an object across the room in AR.

In addition to the mind-reading wrist device that the company showed off to the world, it also seems to be working on an augmented reality keyboard. This is yet another wrist device that would display an augmented keyboard that lets users type on any surface without an actual keyboard.

Facebook’s mind-reading tech is still very much in development

Image: Facebook

The development of this technology comes ahead of the release of Facebook’s first attempt at smart glasses. Unlike other devices, there is no real logical input for smart glasses at this time, so it would seem that something would have to come along to fix that issue. And as if facial recognition on its smart glasses isn’t enough, the company wants to add some mind-reading capabilities to its hardware.

It is clear that these products are still in the very early stage of development. Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer of Facebook said, “How these things sequence out in the market when they show up — are things I don’t have crisp answers to.” Though we don’t know when exactly these products will hit the market, it is clear that the almighty Facebook wants to become a more intimate part of our lives.

