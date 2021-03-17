Don’t expect a VR headset for the Xbox Series X|S anytime soon

VR is beginning to make some headway in the gaming market. However, Phil Spencer and the other people at Xbox want to make it clear that a VR headset is not in the works for the Xbox Series X|S. This is following reports of users seeing a message regarding a VR headset on their new consoles.

Microsoft recently released its first Xbox wireless headset in several years. According to IGN Italy, several Italian users witnessed a strange message when first connecting their new headsets to their Series X|S consoles. The message translated to something along the lines of “The VR headset needs to be updated.”

However, it looks like this message is just an error. In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson for Xbox said, “The copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug. VR for console is not a focus for us at this time.”

VR has never really been a major priority at Xbox. In fact, Phil Spencer, who is the head executive of the company tweeted a couple of years ago about how VR gaming would not be a priority for the Series X|S. Still, many users would like to see the company taking VR gaming into consideration for the future.

Though there has been no official talk of VR for the Xbox Series X|S, this confirmation is still a bummer for Xbox gamers who want to try out VR gaming. There was talk back in 2018 of adding VR support to Xbox consoles, but that was scrapped in an effort to focus more on games users will play on their TVs. If VR gaming is a priority for you, it looks like you’ll have to go somewhere other than Xbox to find it.

