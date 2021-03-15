5 Bethesda titles are getting an FPS boost on Xbox Series X|S

Xbox added a new backwards compatibility feature to the Xbox Series X|S back in February that increases the framerate of certain titles on the new console. According to the latest Official Xbox Podcast, five Bethesda titles will soon be added to the list of FPS Boost compatible games on Xbox.

Microsoft and Bethesda recently announced that 20 games will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass, so Game Pass users will be able to enjoy the FPS boost feature for free as part of their Game Pass subscription. The five titles that will be adding the FPS boost are Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

Fallout 4 was actually one of the first games used to show the difference in 30 and 60 FPS gaming. Users got a 30-second clip that showcases how FPS boost improves the way that games play on next-gen consoles before the feature was even confirmed:

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda is sure to produce some major changes for Bethesda games. The company is looking to bring a lot of Bethesda titles exclusively to platforms where Game Pass exists, as well as enhancing the experience for gamers across the board.

The addition of these Bethesda titles to the FPS Boost feature is a major one. Bringing this feature to well-known and well-loved titles is great for gamers that continue to sink hours into these classics. There was no confirmation on when these games will introduce FPS boost, but it sounds like it is coming pretty soon.

