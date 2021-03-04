Nintendo could soon unveil a new model for the Switch with a larger OLED screen

Nintendo is reportedly set to announce that they are working on a new Nintendo Switch model. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a new console that will have a larger, 7″ Samsung OLED screen. The console will also reportedly be capable of pushing native 4K resolution while in docked mode.

Sources told Bloomberg that Samsung will begin working on producing the new screens as soon as June of this year. The source also said that the product is planned to be released sometime later this year, in an effort to heighten demand during the holiday season.

Many people are speculating that this new model will be dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro, given the 4K output abilities as well as moving to the larger OLED screen. Nothing has been officially announced yet, and Nintendo and Samsung representatives have yet to comment on the rumors.

Nintendo has yet to confirm anything regarding a new Switch

This could be a great move for the Nintendo Switch. The console is almost five years old. The low supply of high-end electronic components has helped the Switch maintain relevancy through the introduction of the newer, much more powerful consoles from Sony and Xbox.

Introducing a new Switch to the market with 4K capabilities could help the console maintain relevancy for even longer. The ability to keep up with newer consoles on a device that is five years old is quite astonishing and adding 4K capabilities could help bring the Switch up closer to the levels of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in terms of performance.

However, nothing has been officially announced by Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated in February that there would be no new Switch announcement anytime soon. That being said, it certainly looks like there is something in the works at Nintendo. Hopefully, we get some more information on this soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: