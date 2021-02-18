Nintendo Direct 2021: The best Nintendo Switch games coming out in 2021 and beyond

Nintendo Direct events are something that every Nintendo gamer looks forward to throughout the year. The showcase usually happens around four times a year, but due to the global pandemic, we haven’t had a Nintendo Direct in over a year. Well, this week, that finally changed. In the first online presentation since September 2019, Nintendo has finally given us some updates, and boy, do they look juicy.

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success, selling close to 80 million consoles since its launch in 2017. Their success comes as no surprise, as Nintendo continues to give gamers what they want in terms of convenience on a console. The portability of the Switch, along with the titles we all know and love, like Super Mario and Legend of Zelda, help make the console fit the needs of all kinds of consumers.

Announcements made during the recent Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this week came as a welcome surprise, and it was full of exciting news. From remasters and new titles to major updates of existing games, the roadmap for Nintendo looks as exciting as ever. Here are a few of our favorite announcements from the recent Nintendo Direct video.

Outer Wilds

First on our list is a port of a familiar game. Outer Wildsis an action-adventure game slated to get a Nintendo Switch port sometime this summer where you are charged with exploring space around you in an everchanging solar system stuck in a time loop.

As a new recruit, you must traverse the mysterious and dangerous world around you to discover what has happened to the world as you know it. This indie game from Mobius Digital is well-loved by its fanbase, so it seems the perfect fit for the Switch.

Samurai Warriors 5

The latest installment in the Samurai Warriors series, Samurai Warriors 5 is set to be released on the Switch in Summer 2021. In this historical story set in the Sengoku period in Japan, you closely follow the lives of two of Japan’s most renowned military commanders, Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. Utilize a range of military tactics and fight in incredible 1 vs. 1000 battles in this exciting title from Koei Tecmo Games.

Legend of Mana Remaster

The beloved Playstation RPG Legend of Mana is getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch on June 24. In Legend of Mana, the player is tasked with building a world around them. You will find companions along the way to help on your journey to find a mystical mana tree, but they will also have a destiny of their own.

In the remastered version coming to the Switch, the music has been completely rearranged, and players will have the option to use the new or original music in-game.

Mario Golf Super Rush

One of my personal favorites from this year’s first Nintendo Direct was the announcement of Mario Golf Super Rush, which is set to arrive June 25. I’ve been a fan of golf games ever since the original Hot Shots Golf for the Playstation, and Mario golf games have never disappointed.

The newest title in this series comes with several new game modes, including a “Speed Golf” mode where players must race after the ball once they’ve hit it. I can already imagine the platforming glory that will come with this mode in up to 4-player local and online play.

Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville

The latest installment in the Plants vs. Zombies series is almost here! Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 19th.

It includes six different multiplayer modes where you can team up to take town epic bosses or face other players in one of several PvP modes. Show off your style online with 20 fully customizable plant and zombie characters.

Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Huntersis a third-person shooter set to come out on the Switch sometime in 2021. While not much has been revealed yet about this title, we do know that it is an arena combat-style game set between Star Wars episode 6 and 7.

Though this comes from Zynga, a game studio mostly known for games like Farmville and not competitive shooters, running around my living room in my underwear playing Star Wars on my Switch sounds like a lot of fun.

Knockout City

This is another one I’m super excited about. Knockout City is a team-based multiplayer dodgeball game set in a rural landscape akin to that of Jet Set Radio. The art style is fantastic and the gameplay looks absolutely chaotic and amazing. Knockout City will be coming to the Switch on May 21, and I can’t wait to see the absolute madness that ensues.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is another remaster announced at this year’s Nintendo Direct. With a release date of June 10, fans of the Ninja Gaiden franchise will be pleased to hear that all three original titles Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge will be available along with all previously released DLCs and game modes.

Apex Legends

The fast-paced battle royale FPS Apex Legends will be getting a Nintendo Switch release very soon. On March 9, Switch players will finally be able to play the title. The title is similar to many of the battle royale games on the market, but with plenty of characters to choose from, it makes the looting and shooting aspect pretty unique.

As a pot sweetener, Switch players will start 30 levels ahead on this season’s Battle Pass. Fly into the Arena, loot up, and frag out on your Switch in Apex Legends.

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD

Another fan-favorite that will have everyone excited is the announcement of Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. Skyward Sword originally released for the Wii and the increased power of the Switch should lend itself to better performance and better overall gameplay.

This game uses the motion sensors on the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers to use things like your sword, shield, and bow. However, they also made sure that the game was playable with button controls, ensuring that handheld play is still available, as well as lending itself positively towards accessibility.

Super Mario items coming to Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing has teamed up with Super Mario to bring a plethora of new items to your own personal island. Players will soon be able to skin themselves as Mario, or simply decorate their island as their favorite old-school platforming levels.

The most exciting thing, however, might be the addition of two warp pipes. Players can place down the warp pipes and use them to move quickly across their islands. The free update for the Mario items is coming next week on February 25th, with Mario items becoming available in the Nook Shop on March 1st.

Splatoon 3

The final announcement of this year’s Nintendo Direct was the preview for Splatoon 3. Not much is yet known about Splatoon 3, but we can see their signature multiplayer mode where players are tasked with spreading as much paint as they can across the battlefield in order to take over their opponents. The game is set for a 2022 release, so there is still plenty of time for more information to be released.

Project Triangle Strategy (working title)

This one might just be for me. As a huge fan of Dungeons & Dragons, I was excited to see Project Triangle Strategy. This game is a new project from Square Enix, which showcases a turn-based combat system that looks intriguing and exciting.

With bonuses for tactical battlefield placements, like flanks and sneak attacks, this combat style looks like it will definitely help me get my turn-based RPG fix while I’m waiting for my bi-weekly D&D game. It’s not set to release until some time in 2022, so unfortunately we will have to wait to see how this game turns out.

Well, there you have it. These are just a few of the announcements that caught my eye at this year’s Nintendo Direct. It looks to be yet another exciting year for Nintendo and I’m here for it. You can check out the entire presentation above.

Have any thoughts on this? What games are you most looking forward to? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

