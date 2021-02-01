Nintendo has once again crushed it and had its best quarter yet with the Nintendo Switch

It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch has absolutely been crushing it, surpassing sales records left and right. Now, as par for the course it seems, Switch sales have once again hit a new milestone.

According to financial highlights released by Nintendo, the company sold 11.57 million Switch consoles during the last quarter. It’s the console’s best quarter of all time and a huge jump from numbers from this time last year. It brings the total number of Switch units sold up to 79.87 million.

Engadget notes that these sales figures have helped push Nintendo’s latest console above another beloved offering from the company, the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS, which has sold 75.94 million units.

Unlike one of Nintendo’s previous best quarters, there were no stellar games released recently to help drive sales. In the past, Animal Crossing: New Horizons absolutely played a role in sales numbers, and titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild helped when the console was launched.

COVID-19’s impact also can’t be ignored in regards to Switch sales. While Nintendo doesn’t seem to be experiencing shortages as it did during the beginning of the pandemic, people are spending more time at home, and Nintendo’s offering is a promising reprieve from boredom for the whole family.

What do you think? Surprised that Switch sales continue to crush it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

