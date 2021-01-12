Sony used CES to announce release dates for some of its upcoming PlayStation 5 games

One thing CES isn’t known for is gaming news. Sony is looking to change that with the magic of a presentation slide. The company recently announced a bunch of stuff surrounding TVs, audio, and a mess of other things. But one thing they buried in their slides is release dates for upcoming titles set to land on the PlayStation 5.

Now, there’s a lot of games here I’m not familiar with. Obviously, some stand right out—notably, Project Athia, Stray, and Hitman 3. But the rest of the titles you’ll find in the list below are straight-up foreign to me. Maybe that won’t be the case for you, however.

Here’s the list of the premium titles that are set to land on the PlayStation 5, along with release dates or ranges:

• Returnal – 03/19/21

• Pragmata – 2023

• Solar Ash – June 2021

• Kena: Bridge of Spirits – March 2021

• Stray – October 2021

• GhostWire: Tokyo – October 2021

• Little Devil Inside – July 2021

• Project Athia – January 2022

• Hitman 3 – January 2021

• Horizon: Forbidden West – 2021

Hitman 3 should be released sometime later this month, which is nice. But did you see the release date for Project Athia? Sony expects to see that launched in January…of 2022. Yea, that’s a long time. Let’s hope it’s worth it.

Out of all the games on this list, I’m particularly looking forward to Stray. This game is going to be wild. Seriously, watch this trailer. This game alone will make you want to go out and buy a PlayStation 5. The only kicker is that you’ll have to wait until later in October to play it. I hate waiting.

But yea, there you have it. These are some of the higher-end games that are set to launch on the PlayStation 5 this year. Shoutout to SlashGear for finding this.

