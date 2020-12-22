The new PS5 update warns you if you’re playing the PS4 version of a game

Sony recently pushed out an update to the PlayStation 5 that gives it a feature that should have been available at launch. The latest update will now tell you if you’re playing the PS4 version of a game. And if a PS5 version is available, they’ll notify you to switch to the updated title.

The feature was first spotted by Twitter user Tidux when they were attempting to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Since the game has versions for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Tidux was prompted with a screen warning them that they were about to play the game’s PS4 version. One would assume that Tidux would rather play the PS5 version.

Naturally, this popup will come in really useful seeing that a bunch of PS4 games are compatible with the PS5. And with some of these games being rereleased on next-gen consoles, it’s pretty obvious gamers will want to play the newer version of the game vs. the old. Until this update, there’s no way of telling (other than graphics) which version of the game you were playing.

For now, it seems the menu pops up only for games that include free next-gen upgrades. Games like 2018’s Spider-Man or Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will get their own separate downloads.

It’s a pretty basic feature, but it’s useful, right? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

