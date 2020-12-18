Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is discounted down to just $45 right now

If you’re looking for a reason to pick up the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, here’s one, it’s down to just $45 right now on either the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. It typically sells for $60, making this one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen since the game’s release.

So what is this game all about? Well, it’s an Assassin’s Creed game. If you played one of these before, then you’ll get the gist of this game. But for newcomers, you’re basically a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power. More info can be found here.

For just $45, you can see what all the fuss is about. And you have options where to get it too. Both Best Buy and Amazon has the game discounted down to $45. Just be sure to jump on this sooner than later because we don’t know when this deal will expire. So take advantage of it while you can.

