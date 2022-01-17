Do yourself a favor and buy Breath of the Wild – it’s down to just $38 right now 

If you still haven’t got around to playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’re missing out. The game has been out for five years now, and it’s one of those games made exclusively for the Switch.

And if you need a reason to try it, Best Buy has the game to just $38 right now, which is pretty much the lowest price we’ve seen on this game to date. Admittedly, Nintendo doesn’t typically offer huge discounts on these games, so take it when you can get it.

As for the game itself, it’s Zelda, but on the Switch. We reviewed it a while ago and absolutely loved it, giving it an 8/10. That’s pretty good by our standards. You read the full review here.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’re really doing a disserve not playing it. And at just $38, there’s never been a better time to buy it. Click the button below for more details.

