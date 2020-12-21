Get your hands on a Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for just $20 (normally $50)

If you’re looking for an excuse to upgrade your current mouse, here’s a good one: Amazon has the very popular Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse down to just $20 right now. It typically sells for $50, making this one of the lowest discounts we’ve seen to date.

Get the ultimate gaming performance with the Razer DeathAdder — with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 7 Hyperesponse buttons, and customizable Razer Chroma lighting, or go back to basics with the Razer DeathAdder Essential and its 6,400 DPI optical sensor and 5 Hyperesponse buttons. The Razer DeathAdder family is one of the most renowned and recognized gaming mice in the world.

$20 for this mouse is an excellent price. Even if you’re not in the market for one, scooping one up at this price and using it as a backup wouldn’t hurt. Worst case scenario is you’re out only $20 bucks. Not bad. Click the button below for more info.

