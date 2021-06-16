If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Anker Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $20. Yup, that’s right, only $20. They typically sell for $60.

These TWS earbuds deliver exceptionally accurate and clear sound across the entire frequency range. Its microphone comes equipped with cVc 8.0 noise-reducing technology for optimized voice pickup and minimized ambient sound in your calls. And intuitive touch control allows you to manage music playback and control calls with a simple tap and press on the earbud. Other features include a secure, comfortable fit with multiple-sized ear tips and long battery life that can power through your commute for a week.

Not bad for just $20, right? If this is your cup of tea, this deal is for the taking. Worst-case scenario, if you don’t like them, you’re only out 20 bucks. That’s a pretty safe gamble. For more details, click the button below.

