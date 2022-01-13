Get the new Galaxy S21 FE, and Samsung will throw in a free pair of Buds Live or a $100 gift certificate

It’s pretty safe to say that Samsung’s Galaxy S Series phones are not cheap. But to be fair, most smartphone prices tend to run a little high these days. Thankfully, the company announced a new phone to address these concerns, and it’s the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy S21 FE is the entry point device of the S Series franchise with a starting price of $699. Samsung’s main goal with this product is to retarget consumers that did not purchase the S21. Mainly folks who can’t stomach the idea of spending over $1K on the phone.

And, in doing so, they’ve upgraded several S20 features to attract potential customers. Here’s a quick rundown of the comparisons below:

Image: Samsung

Looks like a solid phone, right? Well, if you’re interested in snagging one, Samsung will offer you a $100 gift card or a free pair of its Galaxy Buds Live.

If you prefer the higher-end Buds Pro, all you have to do is pay $29.99. Plus, get the highest instant online trade-in values when you trade in an eligible device.

This is a solid deal. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live typically sells for $170, and the higher-end Galaxy Buds Pro usually sells for $200. And if you don’t need any headphones at this time, just opt-in for the $100 gift card.

It’s a win-win situation. And if you’re trading in an eligible device, you could get the phone for as low as $139.99. So, If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and pledge allegiance to Samsung, this is a solid offering. Click the button below for more details.

