This Amazon sale knocks 50% off a number of Fire tablets

If you didn’t get a chance to score a Fire tablet at a discount over the holiday shopping season, no worries, Amazon is running a huge sale on them right now with discounts up to 50%.

Out of all the deals offered in this sale, the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus seems to be getting the biggest discounts – currently 50% off. Additionally, the Fire 7 is down to just $35 vs. the usual $50.

Amazon is pretty much offering discounts across its whole line of Fire tablets. To give you an easier breakdown, here’s everything that’s up for grabs below:

As you can see from the list above, there’s plenty to choose from, and regardless of your budget, you should be able to find something that fits nicely with your price range. Additionally, shoppers can find the full list here.

If you plan to jump on any of these, do it sooner than later because there’s no telling when Amazon decides to yank these discounts away. For more details, click the button below.

