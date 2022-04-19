Score two Blink Outdoor wireless security cams for just $115

If you’re in need of some outdoor security cams, then you’re in luck. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out a 2-pack of Blink Outdoor wireless security cams at just $115. This 2-pack typically sells for $179 – that’s a $65 discount.

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that you can use day or night to monitor your home. Powered by two AA lithium batteries, these cameras can last up to two years.

Come rain or shine, these cameras are designed to withstand the elements to help protect your home. There are no wires making it easy to install these yourself.

For $115, this is an amazing deal. You’re basically paying $57 for each camera, which is absolutely insane. If you’re in the market for an outdoor security cam, this is the best deal in town right now.

Bonus Deal: If you need more options, Amazon is currently hosting a limited-time sale on a wide variety of Blink security cameras and bundles. Everything that’s up for grabs can be found here.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.