Best Buy’s Dads and Grads sale is live – here are our favorite deals
The sale runs through Sunday, June 12 at 12:59 AM ET.
Thankfully, the school season is almost over. If you haven’t noticed by now, a ton of online retailers are offering up some tasty deals to celebrate the end of the school year.
Best Buy is no different. Today, the company is launching its Dads and Grads sale, and it includes a bunch of discounts on everything from tablets, laptops, headphones, TVs, and more.
To check out the sale, head on over to this page here and you’ll see everything the company is offering up. Better yet, we outlined all of our favorite deals that are worth checking out.
Computers
- Lenovo – IdeaPad 3 15″ HD Touch Screen Laptop: $329.99 (was $499.99)
- Dell – Inspiron 3511 15.6″ Touch Laptop: $429.99 (was $599.99)
- Dell Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 15.6″ FHD Touch Laptop: $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Lenovo – Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14″ Touch Screen Laptop: $799.99 (was $949.99)
- Samsung – Galaxy Book 15.6″ LED Touch Screen: $549.99 (was $749.99)
TVs
- Samsung – 65″ Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $999.99 (was $1,299.99)
- Samsung – 75″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $799.99 (was $849.99)
- LG – 65″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,599.99 (was $1,899.99)
- LG – 43” Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $279.99 (was $309.99)
- Insignia – 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $309.99 (was $449.99)
- LG – 55″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,099 (was $1,299.99)
Audio
- Bose – QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $279 (was $329)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (was $349.99)
- Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $278 (was $349.99)
- Samsung – 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $129.99 (was $279.99)
- Sony – HT-G700 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $399.99 (was $599.99)
- Sony – HT-A5000 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar: $799 (was $999)
The deals we featured above are just the tip of the iceberg. Best Buy’s Dad and Grads sale has a lot more to offer. Click here or the button below to see everything else that’s up for grabs.
Again, the sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, June 12 at 12:59 AM ET. If you’re looking to score some gear on the cheap, then this sale is for you. Click the button below for more details.
