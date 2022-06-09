Amazon quietly discounted the Apple Mac Mini to $570

If you’re looking to purchase a Mac, the Mac Mini offers the best value of all M1-based Apple machines. Right now, you can get one at an all-time low.

For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out the 2020 M1 Mac Mini for just $570, making it one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout. This particular Mac Mini setup comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It typically sells for $669.

As for specs, this model features an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU – one more than you’ll find in the base model of the Air M1. It also features a 16-core Neural Engine, which means faster performance, low energy consumption, and insanely fast wake times.

Depending on what you plan on using the Mac Mini for, in most cases, this is a powerful enough machine for most people. Again, you can get it now for just $570 vs. the regular $669. But act fast; these Apple deals sell out quickly, so don’t miss out. Click below for more info.

