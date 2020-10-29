Deals
Add some wired PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers to your setup for just $12 each
An official Nintendo Switch Pro controller costs $69. Get these instead for just $12 each.
If the price of a Nintendo Switch Pro controller is holding you back (honestly, we can’t blame you, those things are expensive), then your next best bet is a wired Switch controller. And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Amazon has a few options from PowerA knocked to just $12 each. They typically sell at $25 a pop.
Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style using this Officially Licensed PowerA enhanced wired Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this wired Controller features a 3.5mm audio jack, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and a standard ergonomic layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for reduced clutter and easy storage. Getting all these features at nearly half the price of wireless Controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer.
You have three options to choose from here. Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Zelda)
- PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Mario White)
- PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Mario Vintage)
Again, all of these will set you back only $12. That’s it. No coupon code or any other rings to jump through. We’re not sure how long these prices will be around for so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. We’re guessing these will sell out fast so don’t miss out.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- PlayStation Plus memberships are down to just $28 right now (usually $60)
- Create your own websites, apps, and more with this Python training bundle for $15
- Best Buy has some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch insanely discounted right now
- Slap a case on your brand new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for just $2 freaking dollars
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.