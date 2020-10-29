Add some wired PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers to your setup for just $12 each

If the price of a Nintendo Switch Pro controller is holding you back (honestly, we can’t blame you, those things are expensive), then your next best bet is a wired Switch controller. And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Amazon has a few options from PowerA knocked to just $12 each. They typically sell at $25 a pop.

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style using this Officially Licensed PowerA enhanced wired Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this wired Controller features a 3.5mm audio jack, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and a standard ergonomic layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for reduced clutter and easy storage. Getting all these features at nearly half the price of wireless Controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer.

You have three options to choose from here. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Again, all of these will set you back only $12. That’s it. No coupon code or any other rings to jump through. We’re not sure how long these prices will be around for so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. We’re guessing these will sell out fast so don’t miss out.

