Elden Ring drops to $42 in this limited-time sale

If you haven’t noticed, everyone’s playing Elden Ring these days. The game has been a huge success and it’s inching its way to becoming one of the year’s best games.

And if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, PC players can get it for just $42 with promo code ERUS via the folks at Eneba. The game typically sells for $60.

For a quick refresher, Elden Ring is a massive open-world adventure that players can spend dozens of hours exploring by themselves. But on top of that, the game also offers a unique spin on multiplayer.

Bonus Deal: For a limited time, Elden Ring for the PlayStation is down to just $50 via Amazon, GameStop, or Walmart.

If you like the Souls series and other games from From Software, then Elden Ring is definitely a game that should be on your radar. But even if you didn’t enjoy those games, Elden Ring still looks like a great game that any RPG fan should try.

At just $42, it doesn’t hurt to give it a shot. Just be sure to use promo code ERUS at checkout to see your discount. Click the button below for more details.

