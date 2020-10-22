Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro controller down to just $59 right now

If you own a Switch and you’re finally looking to make the jump to Switch Pro Controller, Amazon has them down to just $59 right now. While we’ve seen deals for cheaper than this, the price is only off by a couple of bucks. They typically sell for $69.

Take your gaming sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Its traditional design includes motion controls, two analog control sticks, and the ability to read Amiibo figures, and a USB-C cable is provided for charging. This Nintendo Switch pro controller works with any mode, whether the console is docked or undocked.

While $59 is a bit more on the expensive side, it’s a whole lot better than dropping the usual $69 on it. We don’t know how long we should expect to see this discount we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. For more details, click the button below.

