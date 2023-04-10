Deals
Stock up on premium USB-C cables for just $4.50 each
Eventually, you’ll need these. Why not stock up on them now?
Look, we get it. USB-C cables are all the rage right now. Every new smartphone and laptop out there demands it. You can’t even escape it anymore.
Whether on the go or settling in for a day of work, having a trusty USB-C cable on hand is a must.
Don’t worry; we won’t judge. In fact, we’ve got some good news for you. Walmart is blowing out these premium Monoprice USB-C cables for just $4.50 each. They usually sell for $15 each.
Heck, at that price, we’re buying a bunch too. Monoprice makes some decent products, and I can’t imagine them making poor-quality USB-C cables. I mean, you can’t mess these up; they’re just USB cables.
So why settle for flimsy, unreliable cables when you can upgrade to these?
