Score 4 months of Audible at just $8.95 per month (40% off)

If you’re tired of hearing how great Audible’s book reading service is, then it’s time to jump on the bandwagon and try it out for yourself. Right now, the company is offering new members 40% off for four months, bringing the price down to just $8.95 per month. A month of the service typically costs $14.95 a month.

So what exactly is Audible? In simple terms, it’s a service that reads books out loud to you. You get one credit a month, which lets you select any title in the services catalog. And that book remains in your library for life. It’s a pretty neat service for folks who don’t have time to sit down and read a whole book.

Being able to snag the service at $8.95 a month is a pretty sweet deal. But the only kicker here is that this only applies to new members. So if you’re a current Audible member, sorry, you’re out of luck. This deal is good until January 8 so if this is something you’ve been meaning to jump on, now is the time.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.