Save up to 36% off these LG C1 OLED TVs, limited time offer

If you’re in the market for a new TV and want to save some cash on a new purchase, then Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, Amazon is featuring a bundle of deals on a handful of some of LG’s best-selling C1 OLED TVs, with discounts up to 36%.

There’s going to be a little bit of sticker shock here, but hear us out, these TVs are totally worth it. Kevin bought one a year ago, and he’s so pleased with it that he never shuts up about how good his TV is. So yea, they’re really good.

Alright, so what kind of discounts are we talking about here? Here’s everything Amazon has up for grabs:

As you can see from above, prices range from $1,596 all the way up to $4,496. If we had to pick, the 55″ option for $1,096 is good enough for most buyers. But again, you have a handful of options to choose from so the choice is yours.

We recommend checking any one of these TVs out before buying a new one, especially at these prices. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last so timing is of the essence here. Click the button below for more info.

