Sony says you might be able to get a PlayStation 5 before the end of the year

Good news gamers, Sony said on Wednesday that there will be more PlayStation 5 consoles coming to retailers before “the end of the year.” Will that be before the holidays? Without a solid date, we couldn’t say, and getting a firm date is going to be impossible as the logistical challenges of the coronavirus make delivery dates a guess, at best.

Sony also took a minute to thank the fans, for making this its “biggest console launch ever.” We’re going to spare you jokes about the actual physical size of the PlayStation 5, because we have a feeling it’s about how many consoles were sold through retail outlets. That’s just our gut feeling though, it could be that Sony is using another metric, or factoring in social media buzz into consideration.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

That’s likely good news, although if the restocks are still handled the same way by retailers, most of the incoming consoles will likely end up in the hands of scalpers. The coronavirus has affected the entire supply chain, from raw materials to components, and all the way through to logistics and retail. The shortage of consoles isn’t limited to Sony, with Xbox CFO Tim Stuart recently saying that he thinks “we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1.”

It could be quite some time before stock levels normalize for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Maybe by the time it does, there will be some actual next-gen games to play on the new consoles.

