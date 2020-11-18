The 7 best PS5 accessories you can buy right now

So, the PlayStation 5 has finally arrived. As you are eagerly unboxing your new console, you may well be wondering how you can improve the experience a bit. What you need, my friend, are some accessories for your PS5.

There are loads of ways you can improve your experience outside of what you get in the box. Here are some of the best accessories to give your PlayStation 5 that extra oomph.

If you want to keep your DualSense controllers at full charge, then the MENEEA Vertical Charging Stand is just the ticket. You see, it isn’t just a charging stand. Oh no, sir. This charging stand has a recess for your PS5 to sit in, complete with cooling fans to stop your PlayStation’s delicate insides from overheating.

Also included is a nifty little retractable rack that is capable of holding 14 game cases. This is great. Because it is retractable, it means you can use it with the standard edition PS5 and store your physical games.

However, as it is compatible with the digital version of the console, too, you can slide the rack back into its housing. You don’t need to store game cases anyway, as all of your games are digital. You also have three USB ports at the front of the charger. These aren’t recommended for charging but can be used for attaching a keyboard or mouse.

SteelSeries is well known for its high-quality, third-party peripherals. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset is one such example of their outstanding craftsmanship.

They come in three colors: black, which will match your new Xbox Series X, if you opted for a Microsoft console; white, which also features blue trims, mimicking the PS5 colors; and Cyberpunk, which has yellow and black circuitry printed on the side, presumably to mirror the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game.

You get 24 hours of juice from this ‘set, which is plenty for a long gaming session. The mic is a really nice touch, as it is retractable, so you can stow it away when you’re not using party chat or playing multiplayer games.

The SteelSeries are some of the best gaming headsets available and, while they represent a fairly substantial investment, they will repay you over and over with unmatched sound quality.

Presumably, at some point, you are going to want to use the PS5’s Remote Play function. As Remote Play works on your smartphone, you might want to consider grabbing a phone mount. The Orzly PS5 Controller Phone Mount clips to your DualSense joypad, providing a clamp for your phone to sit in securely.

Obviously, this means you can take your gameplay wherever you like as long as you have a strong, stable internet connection. Remote Play is the perfect way to take your gaming on vacation with you, for example. Then you can have gaming fun around the pool or on the beach.

The Orzly is mainly clear perspex, so it won’t occlude the view of the lovely DualSense controller it is covering. The only exception is the rear mount, which is made of durable black plastic.

To be honest, wired headphones in general offer better quality sound with less latency than Bluetooth. The DualSense controller has a 3.5mm headphone socket, so you can make use of this with wired headphones.

The EKSA Air Joy Pro 7.1 Headset represents excellent value. It is inexpensive yet feature-packed, so you are getting plenty of bang for not so many of your bucks. The main feature that EKSA is pushing with this headset is the 7.1 surround sound. This gives you more awareness of your surroundings when you are playing a game. Obviously, this serves you an advantage when it comes to hearing an approaching ambush in your FPS of choice, for example.

The Air Joy Pro 7.1 headset is also compatible with other devices. As long as you can plug it in via the supplied USB or headphone lead, you’re good to go!

If you are one of those weird people who get so angry at video games that you smash your controllers apart in a fit of blind rage, then you need to protect your DualSense. Thankfully, you can get such protection using one of DLseego’s Silicon PS5 Skin Cases.

The cases are white, so will complement your DualSense controller’s colorway. As it is silicone, it provides extra grip. So, if you are a cack-handed idiot incapable of touching anything without it flying into the nearest floor at thunderous speed, you need this little jacket for your controller.

The case also comes with some more silicone bits. This time they are thumb and trigger grips, meaning that when your hands are sweating their proverbial asses off, you can still retain control of your game.

Complement your decor and keep your gaming rig tidy, with the gorgeous Samdi Wooden Headphone Stand. Forget your flimsy plastic headphone stand or that vile metal monstrosity you’re sticking your ear-gear on at bedtime. I mean, just look at this.

The ergonomic curves of the Samdi give it an almost ornamental look, if you like slightly abstract shapes. It is also available with a leather cover (the Cape Cod blue variation is simply lovely). All we need now is for Samdi to start making these out of recycled skateboards and we’re onto an even bigger winner. That multi-colored ply would look really nice repurposed as a headphone stand.

Give your FPS experience the edge with the PlayRealm FPS Thumbstick Extender. The extenders come in a pack of two (pretty obviously) and they come in a range of colors, from toxic green with a cool biohazard symbol, to deep black with a really nice Baphomet symbol on blood crimson.

These add an extra 10mm to your thumbstick height, offering more precise aiming in sniper modes, and putting your thumbs under less stress in general terms. This allows you to play more of the games you love, for longer!

The best PS5 accessories for you

Obviously, you can find rafts of additional gear if you want to spend time searching for it. Plus, with the forthcoming ability to expand your PS5’s internal memory, there will be even more options available to you where M2 cards are concerned, so you can improve your PlayStation experience even more. Just don’t try and launch a third-party, PS5 faceplate brand…

