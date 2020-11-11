People are already reselling the PlayStation 5 well above $800

It’s no secret. If you weren’t lucky enough to snag a preorder, getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 this year will not be easy. And unless you have $1,000 laying around to buy someone’s spot in line, your next best bet is buying the console through an online reseller. But be warned, it’s not going to be cheap.

If you really want a PlayStation 5 before the year’s end, in most cases, you’re probably going to end up paying almost close to double the retail price. For example, StockX has a number of options, and they’re all currently selling at around $800 a pop. eBay has similar options as well, roughly at the same prices.

According to StockX via Business Insider, “more than 1,000” PlayStation 5 consoles were sold through the resale site “in the first 24 hours” after reselling officially opened on the site earlier this week. Those consoles typically resold “at 55% above retail,” according to the resale site.

So as you can see, people who really want Sony’s new console won’t have any issues paying more than the retail price. And it somewhat makes sense. Sony says customers won’t be able to walk into a store and buy one like with previous launches. They’ll have to place their order online and pick it up. So as you can imagine, getting to actually place an order will be extremely difficult.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch on Thursday, November 12, in the U.S. with two models: A $400 “Digital Edition” and a $500 version that reads discs.

Did you get a PS5 preorder? Plan on selling it? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: