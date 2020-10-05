People on eBay are selling PlayStation 5 preorders for up to $1,000

The next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, are on their way, both coming in November, but it wasn’t until the last couple of weeks that preorders for the consoles finally opened up.

What should have been an exciting time for gamers, quickly became a huge pain, as people around the world struggled to secure preorders for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and even the GeForce RTX 3080. While we can talk about how ridiculous it is that preorders are such a mess, today, we’re going to focus on what’s going on over at eBay.

You see, Kevin was on vacation like a jerk and missed the chance to preorder a PS5. He returned from his vacation, only to find out that he was screwed and probably out of luck on getting a PS5 around the console’s November 12 release window. So he turned to the amazing, sometimes nutty eBay to look at offers.

Turns out, you can buy the rights to a PlayStation 5 preorder on there. Who would have thought? Of course, the prices are ridiculous, with the $500 console going for upwards of $1,000 on the site. Some listings even break the $1,500 mark. Many of the listings use very targetted phrases like “PREORDER CONFIRMED” to let you know that the listing is legit and not just someone selling a printout of a picture of the console.

It’s also important to note that many of these listings have plenty of bids on them, meaning that the eBay play is actually working for many sellers. Unlike that whole iPhone/Fortnite ordeal…

Overall, it’s not really that surprising to see people trying to capitalize on their preorders, but dang, wouldn’t it be cool if these companies could just figure out how to make a preorder system that didn’t lead to bots taking up a huge percentage of the available preorders?

What do you think? Surprised that eBay sellers are selling PS5 preorders? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

