Due to part scarcity, the PS5 may set you back $500

Earlier in the month, during talks regarding the PlayStation 5, it seemed that the price of Sony’s new console would be (at least somewhat) dictated by the price of the Xbox Series X.

Now, however, it seems that the price may be more dictated by part cost than anything. This comes from a new report from Bloomberg.

The PS5 may end up being $500

According to the report, Sony is currently trying to get prices together for the console, but part scarcity is driving the price of the console way, way up to the tune of $450 per unit. This is in comparison to the PlayStation 4, which reportedly cost $381 to manufacture and launched at $399.

If that $450 number is accurate, that would put the upcoming Sony console at a retail price of at least $470, but that’s a real weird price to launch a console at.

The part shortage appears to be in the form of DRAM and NAND flash memory, which Bloomberg reports are in high demand due to new phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20. During the earnings call, it was also noted that the coronavirus has not affected any prices or timeframes regarding the console.

Honestly, whether it is $470 or $500, that is a big asking price on the PS5, it will be interesting to see where Microsoft is at with its new console later this year.

