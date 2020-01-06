A new PlayStation 5 leak highlights the next-gen controller

There are more PlayStation 5 leaks. Instead of it coming from Sony, it comes from a different type of source.

Over the weekend, a yet-to-be-named office cleaner at a video game development studio took some interesting pictures. While they were wiping down a desk, they managed to snap of few images of the PlayStation 5 devkit. Naturally, something this under wraps was immediately posted to Facebook.

Ironically enough, even though they said “Please don’t share” on the post, it was shared on forum website ResetEra and, eventually, IGN caught wind of it.

PlayStation 5 dev kit pictures were spilled out on the Internet all but confirming recent hardware rumors

If you take a look at the photos and pay attention to how the controller looks, it complements the recent patent about the new DualShock. The fifth iteration of the controller appears to look like a bulkier version of the DualShock 4, that could draw comparisons to the original Xbox’s Duke controller.

While the leaker’s pictures aren’t completely clear and aren’t too detailed (after all, they could be canned if they do so), there are some features of the controller are in the patent. For example, the PS Home button is similar to the one in the patent. Others include the trigger buttons, which look akin to the patent pics, despite there not being any up-close pictures of those buttons.

Sony has yet to comment on this, but with CES currently underway, we may learn more about the upcoming console before the week’s out.

