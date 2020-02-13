I’ve already started saying my tearful goodbyes to my friends in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

At this point in time, if you’ve read almost any of my articles, then you know I love Animal Crossing. Obviously, I’m extremely ready for the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while I have my concerns, I’ve already taken the release day off (March 20, also Kevin, consider this my formal request for the day off) in anticipation for the game.

As I work on finishing games and tying up loose ends before I inevitably lose myself on an island full of adorable animals, there is one game that keeps staring me down, one game that is almost guaranteed to get abandoned when AC:NH comes out – the mobile Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

I started playing this mobile title as a way to fill in the hole left behind by previous Animal Crossing games and while it has its own charm, it never fully lived up to “real” games like the OG AC, New Leaf, and Wild World. Yes, there are plenty of iconic villagers to befriend and spaces to decorate, but it’s not the same. It’s a mobile game and that means microtransactions. While we will not go into how much I’ve spent on the game, let’s just say that dropping cash will never replace the feeling of digging up a gyroid or shaking a freaking table out of a tree.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp knows its time is limited

What makes the breakup worse is that the mobile game knows it is coming and is currently doing everything it can to either A) Retain users or B) Get more money out of them. For what seems like the last six months, Pocket Camp has featured constant events with almost no time in-between them. It’s been great, honestly, with plenty of new furniture being almost thrown at players, but like, what is the point?

Soon, my beautiful camp will be but a memory as I work to make the best damn island the world has ever seen. I will make new animal friends, and leave Harold and Patty to rot at my campsite. Rodeo and Hamlet will get literal cabin fever in my (new) two-story cabin, and KK Slider will strum generic tunes to no one, eventually slipping into serial-killer like madness (I assume).

But it’s ok, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was a great distraction for many days and hours of my life, but now it’s time to pre-load New Horizons on my Nintendo Switch, create the ultimate pillow fort, and dive in fully when it releases in March.

