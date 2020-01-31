Don’t believe the rumors, there is not a new Nintendo Switch releasing in 2020

The rumor mill has been buzzing in recent months with talks of an upgraded Nintendo Switch release. Now, however, Nintendo has put those rumors to rest during a call with the company’s investors this week.

According to the call, “Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

This goes directly against earlier reports that Nintendo was looking to release an upgraded model sometime in the middle of 2020.

Honestly, this is a bit of a letdown, only because I would love to see Nintendo squeeze more power out of the Nintendo Switch

It’s my favorite console in recent memory, but I truly believe there is more that the company could do to improve visuals with the console. I’m no expert, however, so this is simply an observation from looking at current consoles and mobile devices that are pumping out truly impressive graphics.

I’m sure it’s coming, eventually, but maybe we’ll have to wait until 2021 for that to happen.

What do you think? Surprised that Nintendo isn’t looking to release an updated Nintendo Switch console in 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

