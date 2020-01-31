Microsoft’s Nike Air Max 90s-inspired Xbox is the dopest Xbox you can’t buy

If you like the Madden series, the Xbox One, and are a fan of the iconic Air Max 90s shoe from Nike, then you’re definitely going to want to keep an eye on Twitter today. That’s because later today at 8:00am PT, you’ll have the chance to win an Air Max 90s-inspired One X, two controllers, and a copy of Madden 2020.

Announced today by Microsoft, the one-off Xbox One X is painted to look like another custom thing that was created for the Super Bowl – the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 that debuted at the EA Sports Bowl – EA’s annual Super Bowl event.

The console looks good, featuring a red and blue base and that moves into a speckled front to mimic the soles of the AirMax 90s. On the top is a silhouette of the shoe with the Nike logo stretched across the top. Of course, because of the whole theme, the words MADDEN 20 goes across the top end of the console. The two controllers look good, with one featuring the Madden blue and the other the red color found throughout the design.

So, how do you win? Simply look for Xbox’s tweet later today with the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes and retweet it. That’s it. The contest is open through February 8 at 7:00pm PT.

What do you think? Plan on entering this contest for a custom Xbox One? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

