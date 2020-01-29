Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2020

Well, well, well, fancy running into you here again. As it is every month, I get up here and talk about the free games that Xbox Gold members gain access to and this month is no different. And like all previous months, remember, free games are the best games so keep that in mind while you look at the titles available in February 2020.

That being said, this month is not going to be for everyone, and the titles are decent at best. But hey, free is free, ya dig?

Here are the free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2020

As you can see from the video above, Xbox games are getting access to four titles in February 2020. You can see the list below, as well as the dates they will be available for download.

February’s games include:

TT Isle of Man ($59.99) – February 1-29 on Xbox One

($59.99) – February 1-29 on Xbox One Call of Cthulhu ($39.99 ERP): Available February 16-March 15 on Xbox One

($39.99 ERP): Available February 16-March 15 on Xbox One Fable Heroes ($9.99 ERP): Available February 1-15 on Xbox 360 (backwards compatible)

($9.99 ERP): Available February 1-15 on Xbox 360 (backwards compatible) Star Wars Battlefront ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16-29 on Xbox 360 (backwards compatible)

As you can see, there are a variety of games, but besides the iconic Star Wars Battlefront, it’s a bit meh. That’s not to say these other titles aren’t worth the time, and again, they are free so I mean…

Remember, you must have an active Xbox Gold subscription to enjoy these games in the future.

What do you think? Are you interested in any of these titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

