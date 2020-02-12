Nintendo’s new Switch Online games for February are a snoozefest

Like many of the popular gaming services, Nintendo also has a program that adds free games to its Switch console. Through Nintendo Switch Online, a $3.99 a month service, gamers get access to a collection of NES and, more recently, SNES titles to enjoy free of charge.

Now, Nintendo is adding a handful of new titles to the service on February 19, and honestly, I don’t care about any of them.

Nintendo is adding four new titles to Nintendo Switch Online

Did you watch the announcement video above? Did you also almost fall asleep while watching it? You are not alone. There is nothing of interest this month on NSO for me. If there is one that is at least a bit interesting is the addition of the classic Shadow of the Ninja, but I don’t know, I don’t even have a desire to fire that up.

The other titles – Eliminator Boat Duel, Pop’n TwinBee, and Smash Tennis – just aren’t doing it for me. I recognize that this is probably a “me” thing, but I’m just really not digging this month’s offering. That being said, NSO has plenty of awesome choices already available, so it’s not the end of the world.

What do you think? Do any of these games coming to Nintendo Switch Online interest you?

