We back again. We just covered the Xbox free games for the month of February and here we are again, this time looking at the free PlayStation Plus games for February 2020.

Unlike Microsoft’s free games, Sony is knocking out of the park this month with its free PlayStation 4 titles. Seriously, if you have PlayStation Plus, you definitely should download and enjoy these games.

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2020

If you’ve found yourself without any games to play while you wait for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Cyberpunk 2077, these should help tide you over for a while. The Bioshock Collection is fantastic and offers a great story and fun gameplay, while The Sims 4 is… well, it’s The Sims. You get it.

If you own a PSVR, there is also a VR game waiting for you in Firewall Zero Hour. I don’t know much about this game, but judging by the trailer, the 4v4 tactical shooter looks pretty interesting.

All three of these titles will be available from February 4 to March 2, so don’t forget to snag these. Just remember, you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus membership to download these games and enjoy them in the future.

