People are extremely excited for the next generation of consoles to release, but those going with the PlayStation 5 have a new thing to look forward to.

As part of the PlayStation 5 Ultimate FAQ that released today, Sony gave users a reason to keep their PlayStation 4 consoles around. Basically, the company is updating its Remote Play feature that allows users to play their PS4 on other devices to include the new PlayStation 5.

According to the FAQ,

Players will be able to access their PS5 from a PC or mobile device via Remote Play in the same way as PS4. With PS5, you’ll also be able to access your PS5 from a PS4 console or another PS5 via Remote Play.

In addition to this new update that will let you play your PlayStation 5 games on your PS4, Sony is also upping the number of users that can participate as well, meaning you’ll be able to play with up to three other people for multiplayer gaming.

