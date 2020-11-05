Sony wants you to know that the PlayStation 5 will not be available in stores on launch day

If you were unable to snag a coveted pre-order for the PlayStation 5, you might have put your hope in snagging one on launch day from stores like Best Buy or GameStop.

Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that simply won’t be possible. Sony has announced that when the console launches on November 12 or 19 (depending on your region), that it will not be available in any brick-and-mortar locations. The blog post notes that it is due to COVID-19 and keeping employees and customers safe.

Update: All PS5 console sales on launch day, November 12 or November 19 depending on your region, will be online-only. No units will be available in-store for purchase. More info: https://t.co/SikqDMEW9X pic.twitter.com/zXDCppsWm6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 5, 2020

This makes sense for two reasons – it doesn’t encourage large crowds to gather, and as it has been rumored for quite a while now, it allows Sony to hide any potential stock issues it may have with the next-gen console.

If you are still trying to snag a PlayStation 5, make sure to check out this list of outlets selling the console online.

