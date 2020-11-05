If you are trading in your PS4 or Xbox One, make sure to check this before heading to the store

With next-gen consoles mere days away from release, a lot of people are trying to figure out what they want to do with their old consoles. With both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offering some impressive backwards compatibility, it makes sense that you might want to offset the price of your new console by selling your trusty last-gen system.

Flipsy, a site that looks at the best ways to trade in your old products, dropped some knowledge recently, showcasing how you can get the most money for your trade-in. Surprisingly, it is pretty straight forward, but still worth considering, especially if your console has been collecting dust in a box somewhere.

Essentially, you want to make sure that your console has both the controller and power cable included in the trade-in. While most users will probably have no issue with this, I actually recently came across my Xbox One and couldn’t find the power cable or controller anywhere. I looked high and low and, apparently, it was misplaced in my most recent move.

So, how much would that hurt me if I was going to trade in the console?

Quite a bit actually. Take for example Best Buy. If I were to trade my OG Xbox One there with both the controller and power cable, I would get $40 for the console. Without a controller, that price drops down to $24. A tough hit, but it is what it is. The really painful revelation was realizing that Best Buy wouldn’t even accept the console without the power cable.

GameStop is the same way – no power cable, no trade-in.

Flipsy also notes that places like Decluttr “will pay $91 for a 500GB PS4 in “good” condition, which means it comes complete with a controller, working power supply and AV/HDMI cable. If any of those components are missing, the store will only pay $54 – a 41% decrease.”

You can try to find your missing components online or in second-hand stores, but depending on the cost, you might end up making less than just trading it in without the missing piece, but it’s always possible you’ll be able to find the cables somewhere for cheap – but don’t hold your breath.

If you are trading in a console, make sure to check out our guide on things to do before parting ways with your console.

What do you think? Surprised that these companies are so strict on trade-in policies? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

