This company is already making custom plates to completely change the look of your PS5

The PS5 isn’t even out yet, and there’s already a company out there making custom plates to change the bright white color presented on the console.

Called PlateStation (and not connected to Sony or PlayStation in any way), these plates will directly replace the current plate you find on the PlayStation 5 console. I can’t find anywhere on the site where it tells what these plates are made of, but they currently come in five pretty sweet colorways: Chromatic, Cherry Red, Camo, Limited Edition Matte Black, and Indigo Blue.

As you can see in the video below, the PlayStation 5 can be broken down relatively easily, making the switch to these new plates pretty straightforward.

Each of these replacements from PlateStation will set you back $39.99, which honestly, doesn’t seem terrible if you are trying to completely revamp the look of your bright-white console. The company notes that the custom plates will be shipped on or before November 12.

What do you think? Are you interested in these custom plates for PlayStation 5? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

