2021 could be the year of the Nintendo Switch, according to analysts

While everyone is rightfully excited about the next-gen consoles, the Nintendo Switch absolutely crushed it in 2020, and according to analysts, that trend could continue in 2021.

A more powerful Switch console never materialized in 2020, but some believe it is still on the table for a 2021 release. That could absolutely bolster sales this year, and new first and third-party games will surely entice players towards to console.

One analyst tells GameIndustrythat “Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it will be the Nintendo Switch that ends up selling the most units of console hardware in 2021.”

That said, the NPD analyst doesn’t necessarily see Nintendo launching a “Pro” version of the console in 2021.

Piers Harding-Rolls from Ampere Analysis has a different opinion; however, believing a Pro model of the Switch is on the way. “Last year I was unconvinced there would be a new flagship model Switch in 2020, but it makes more commercial sense to release an updated version in 2021,” he notes.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo handles 2021 and competition from the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. 2020 was anything but normal and was kind of the perfect storm for the handheld console. Between lockdowns and mass fervor around titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the console was tough to find for much of the year, as people continued to gobble them up.

Will that hold true in 2021? Time will tell.

What do you think? Expect the Nintendo Switch to crush it in 2021? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: