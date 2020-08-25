A new Nintendo Switch with 4K graphics might see a release in 2021

The Nintendo Switch has been a breakout hit during COVID-19, but now, according to new reports from Bloomberg and Economic Daily News in Taiwan, a new-and-improved Switch may be on the horizon.

According to these reports and by looking at supply chains, an updated Switch could see the light of day in 2021 with improved internals and Bloomberg even mentioning 4K graphics. Economic Daily News just says “improved visuals” but does not specify if it would be 4K or not.

Alongside the news of an improved console being released, Bloomberg also notes that Nintendo plans to come out strong with first-party titles in 2021. While this year has obviously seen some big releases in games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo has been somewhat quiet in recent months, taking a back seat to the many PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X announcements.

Overall, it would be nice to see a true update to the Nintendo Switch. The console has been out now for three years and while it seems the console doesn’t need any help in selling more units, upgrading things like graphics quality could definitely give current Switch owners a reason to update.

