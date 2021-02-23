Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 coming to the Nintendo Switch?

If you’re one of the many people wondering if Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2will ever come to the Nintendo Switch, well, get in line because the man himself is asking the same question.

This week, Tony Hawk took to Twitter and basically asked for help getting his remastered games on the Nintendo Switch. The way he went about this is what makes things interesting.

To paint a little background, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be releasing on Switch, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC later this year. Hawk, feeling a little left out of the party, went to Twitter: “Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?”

This is where things get a bit interesting. The official Nintendo of America account jumped in on the fun, saying: “C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame!”

Obviously, Nintendo knows something that we don’t, and it hints that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will eventually find its way on the Switch. The question now is when.

Is this all one big marketing stunt? Sure, it’s entirely possible. If I were a betting man, I would say this is something that’s definitely in the works. Nintendo has been known for its Twitter teases in the past, so who knows, an announcement could be right around the corner.

UPDATE 2/23/2021 11:46 AM ET:Literally seconds after publishing this article, Activision officially announced that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The Switch version of the game is set to arrive sometime in 2021.

