Will Xbox Series X controllers work on PC?

Xbox Series X controllers have hit the market. While they are very similar to older Xbox One controllers, the new controllers have a slightly updated design and come with a new share button that allows you to instantly capture video or screenshots with just the push of a button.

With compatibility being a primary focus for Microsoft, one might ask the question: Can my Xbox Series X controller be used on PC?

Historically, Xbox products have generally worked well with PC. This makes sense, because Microsoft plays such a big part in both Xbox and PC. But in a world with ever-changing technology, nothing is a given. Reading this will give you a better understanding of how compatible your new Xbox controller is with your PC

So, can your new Xbox Series X controller be used to game on your PC?

Short answer: Yes

While PC gaming is generally related to mouse and keyboard, there are several instances where using a controller might be the better option. That said, the new Xbox Series X controllers will definitely work on your Windows PC.

Here’s how to set up your Xbox Series X controller with your PC via Bluetooth:

Press the Xbox button to turn on your controller Hold the PairButton on the controller for a few seconds Head to device settings on your PC and select add Bluetooth or other device Once the PC finds the controller, select it on the list and it is ready to game on your PC

That will have your controller all set to game on PC. Of course, if you have any problems with that process, you can simply plug your controller in via USB-C to the back of your computer, and you will be good to go.

Microsoft really has done a great job of integrating the Xbox controllers into their Windows PCs. Once you’re connected with your controller, you’ll have the freedom to play using your mouse and keyboard or your controller. It really comes down to preference, and certain styles of games may be easier on one or the other.

