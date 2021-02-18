Are Xbox Series X controllers compatible with Xbox One?

The Xbox Series X was released a few months ago, and it came along with a lot of new features, as well as some new hardware. This can leave a lot of people wondering if they can use the newer Xbox Series X controller with previous generation consoles.

So you’ve gotten your new console and taken it out of the package. Before digging out the console itself, you notice the controller. Its shiny new finish and new, more responsive buttons just feel right in your hands.

This could beg the question: Can I use my new controller with my older Xbox One console? While the controllers really haven’t changed a lot in style, there are a few features and upgrades in the Xbox Series X controller that can enhance the overall gaming experience.

So, can you use an Xbox Series X controller with an Xbox One?

Short answer: Absolutely yes

Microsoft has been outspoken about its desire to keep everything compatible. And this holds true not only for games across generations but with hardware as well. The Xbox Series X controller comes with complete backwards compatibility and support for the Xbox One.

Some additional features even have backwards compatibility support. The new controller comes equipped with a new share button located in the middle. This will allow users to instantly take screenshots or video clips of their gameplay with the push of a button. So get the 360 no-scopes ready, you’ll be making a sniper montage in no time. And yep, this feature also has full support on Xbox One.

So whether you’re wanting to play some couch co-op with friends and family on the Xbox One, or you just want to have that new controller experience on some of your older Xbox One games, the Xbox Series X controller can fit all of your needs, no matter which console you are playing on.

