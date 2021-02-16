Which Xbox Series X games support 120 FPS?

The Xbox Series X and Series S bring a lot of power to the entertainment center, which enables some pretty cool new features. One of those is the ability to run games at 120 FPS, making your gameplay smoother than ever, especially when combined with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The thing is, not every game will support this new framerate, as it’s down to the individual developers to implement.

We’ve gathered together all the titles that have 120 FPS support, whether it’s in the full game or just in specific game modes.

So, which Xbox games support 120 Hz on the Xbox Series X or Series S?

Short answer: It’s a short list (so far)

Here is the current list of Xbox games that support the 120 FPS mode.

Game Resolution (Series X, S) Free Upgrade/Smart Delivery Upgrade release date Borderlands 3 1080p, no Yes November 2020 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ~1200p, no no November 2020 CrossCode 4K yes – Destiny 2 4K, no yes December 2020 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition 1080p, no no November 2020 Dirt 5 – yes November 2020 ExoMecha – n/a 2021 Fortnite 1440p, 1080p yes December 2020 Gears 5 4K, 1080p yes November 2020 Halo Infinite – yes 2021 Halo: The Master Chief Collection 4K, 1080p yes November 2020 JYDGE 4K yes – King Oddball 4K yes November 2020 Metal: Hellsinger 1080p no 2021 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 4K – – Ori and the Will of the Wisps 4K, 1080p yes November 2020 Orphan of the Machine 4K no Fall 2020 Rainbow Six Siege 4K, 1080p yes December 2020 Rocket League 1512p, 756p yes Holiday 2020 Rogue Company 4K, 1440p yes – Second Extinction – yes – Star Wars: Squadrons 4K, 1440p yes November 2020 Sea of Thieves 1080p, no yes January 2021 The Falconeer 1800p, 1080p yes November 2020 The Touryst 4K yes November 2020

The Xbox Series X and Series S also have the option to double framerates of backward compatible titles, so some 60 FPS games may be able to run at 120 FPS on the new consoles. That’s going to be down to developer support, so we’ll have to wait and see how many titles get this level of support.

We are still working on them. We will have more to announce post launch. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) November 9, 2020

The Xbox Director of PM has said that the feature is coming, so maybe some of the best games you can play on your new Xbox will be older titles.

