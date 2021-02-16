Connect with us

#GameTechie

Which Xbox Series X games support 120 FPS?

The Xbox Series X and Series S bring a lot of power to the entertainment center.

xbox series x with a green glow
Image: KnowTechie

The Xbox Series X and Series S bring a lot of power to the entertainment center, which enables some pretty cool new features. One of those is the ability to run games at 120 FPS, making your gameplay smoother than ever, especially when combined with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The thing is, not every game will support this new framerate, as it’s down to the individual developers to implement.

We’ve gathered together all the titles that have 120 FPS support, whether it’s in the full game or just in specific game modes.

So, which Xbox games support 120 Hz on the Xbox Series X or Series S?

Short answer: It’s a short list (so far)

Here is the current list of Xbox games that support the 120 FPS mode.

GameResolution (Series X, S)Free Upgrade/Smart DeliveryUpgrade release date
Borderlands 31080p, noYesNovember 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War~1200p, nonoNovember 2020
CrossCode4Kyes
Destiny 24K, noyesDecember 2020
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition1080p, nonoNovember 2020
Dirt 5yesNovember 2020
ExoMechan/a2021
Fortnite1440p, 1080pyesDecember 2020
Gears 54K, 1080pyesNovember 2020
Halo Infiniteyes2021
Halo: The Master Chief Collection4K, 1080pyesNovember 2020
JYDGE4Kyes
King Oddball4KyesNovember 2020
Metal: Hellsinger1080pno2021
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom4K
Ori and the Will of the Wisps4K, 1080pyesNovember 2020
Orphan of the Machine4KnoFall 2020
Rainbow Six Siege4K, 1080pyesDecember 2020
Rocket League1512p, 756pyesHoliday 2020
Rogue Company4K, 1440pyes
Second Extinctionyes
Star Wars: Squadrons4K, 1440pyesNovember 2020
Sea of Thieves1080p, noyesJanuary 2021
The Falconeer1800p, 1080pyesNovember 2020
The Touryst4KyesNovember 2020

The Xbox Series X and Series S also have the option to double framerates of backward compatible titles, so some 60 FPS games may be able to run at 120 FPS on the new consoles. That’s going to be down to developer support, so we’ll have to wait and see how many titles get this level of support.

The Xbox Director of PM has said that the feature is coming, so maybe some of the best games you can play on your new Xbox will be older titles.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments

More in #GameTechie