#GameTechie
Which Xbox Series X games support 120 FPS?
The Xbox Series X and Series S bring a lot of power to the entertainment center.
The Xbox Series X and Series S bring a lot of power to the entertainment center, which enables some pretty cool new features. One of those is the ability to run games at 120 FPS, making your gameplay smoother than ever, especially when combined with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
The thing is, not every game will support this new framerate, as it’s down to the individual developers to implement.
We’ve gathered together all the titles that have 120 FPS support, whether it’s in the full game or just in specific game modes.
So, which Xbox games support 120 Hz on the Xbox Series X or Series S?
Short answer: It’s a short list (so far)
Here is the current list of Xbox games that support the 120 FPS mode.
|Game
|Resolution (Series X, S)
|Free Upgrade/Smart Delivery
|Upgrade release date
|Borderlands 3
|1080p, no
|Yes
|November 2020
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|~1200p, no
|no
|November 2020
|CrossCode
|4K
|yes
|–
|Destiny 2
|4K, no
|yes
|December 2020
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|1080p, no
|no
|November 2020
|Dirt 5
|–
|yes
|November 2020
|ExoMecha
|–
|n/a
|2021
|Fortnite
|1440p, 1080p
|yes
|December 2020
|Gears 5
|4K, 1080p
|yes
|November 2020
|Halo Infinite
|–
|yes
|2021
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|4K, 1080p
|yes
|November 2020
|JYDGE
|4K
|yes
|–
|King Oddball
|4K
|yes
|November 2020
|Metal: Hellsinger
|1080p
|no
|2021
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|4K
|–
|–
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|4K, 1080p
|yes
|November 2020
|Orphan of the Machine
|4K
|no
|Fall 2020
|Rainbow Six Siege
|4K, 1080p
|yes
|December 2020
|Rocket League
|1512p, 756p
|yes
|Holiday 2020
|Rogue Company
|4K, 1440p
|yes
|–
|Second Extinction
|–
|yes
|–
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|4K, 1440p
|yes
|November 2020
|Sea of Thieves
|1080p, no
|yes
|January 2021
|The Falconeer
|1800p, 1080p
|yes
|November 2020
|The Touryst
|4K
|yes
|November 2020
The Xbox Series X and Series S also have the option to double framerates of backward compatible titles, so some 60 FPS games may be able to run at 120 FPS on the new consoles. That’s going to be down to developer support, so we’ll have to wait and see how many titles get this level of support.
The Xbox Director of PM has said that the feature is coming, so maybe some of the best games you can play on your new Xbox will be older titles.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The next iPhone update will support the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controller
- Xbox might have the power this gen, but I’m going where the exclusives are
- Microsoft says that the Xbox Series X will be tough to snag until at least June
- How much money is Sony making from the PlayStation 5?
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.