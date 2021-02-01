Microsoft says that the Xbox Series X will be tough to snag until at least June

If you managed to snag an Xbox Series X already, then congratulations, as the new console from Microsoft will continue to be in short supply until at least June.

This new information comes directly from Microsoft in a new New York Times interview with Microsoft’s head of investor relations, Mike Spencer. Spencer notes that the company hit $5 billion in gaming revenue last quarter, but even with those massive numbers, the Xbox Series X will be difficult to find until at least June.

There’s nothing in the report that mentions the cheaper, disc-free Xbox Series S, but I’m imagining similar supply issues for that, as much of the console is the same.

The reasoning for the short supply comes from multiple angles. For one, the ongoing pandemic has interrupted supply chains, making production an issue. Then, you have the fact that laptops and desktop PCs were being bought up left and right for people transitioning to work from home. This caused part scarcity.

The final nail in the coffin came from scalpers using bots to buy up new consoles as soon as they were listed at online retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and more.

So, yeah, if you haven’t been able to secure a new Xbox Series X or S from Microsoft, then it’s time to exercise some patience, because it might be a while.

